Ocon denies 'physical violence' led to him being dropped by Haas

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 : Esteban Ocon denied "any form of physical violence'" had led to him being sidelined by the Haas Formula One team on Saturday and replaced by Japanese reserve Ryo Hirakawa for the Mexico City Grand Prix .

A team spokesman said the decision to switch drivers was not due to any illness but gave no further details.

French media and paddock sources reported an alleged altercation with team boss Ayao Komatsu after Friday's practice but Ocon, a past race winner with the Renault-owned Alpine team, took to X to address "speculation".

"Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved. Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.

"I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding. I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed."

Ocon had been due to leave Haas at the end of the season, with Brazilian Rafael Camara moving up from Formula Two for 2027, and his prospects of finding another race seat look unlikely with only two vacancies possible and clear candidates for them.

Hirakawa, 32, is a two-times world endurance champion and Le Mans 24 Hours winner with Toyota, who have a technical partnership with Ferrari-powered Haas.

The Japanese qualified 18th for what will be his first Formula One race.

"I'm just very happy for the opportunity. I've always been ready for it and finally I can do it. I can perform for tomorrow, so yeah, I'm excited for that," Hirakawa told reporters.

Komatsu had spoken out on Friday about past media reports that he and Ocon had argued at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

"Some people invent the story. You know, what happened in Miami, about apparently I had an argument with Esteban Ocon? That's just absolutely zero truth in there," he said. "Even those people claiming that they had some insider information, etcetera, absolute total nonsense."

A tetchy radio exchange between Ocon and his race engineer Laura Mueller in Friday's second practice in Mexico was highlighted by some, with the driver complaining about the team's tyre strategy.

"No, no. I wanted the soft. Don't do that to me. Come on," said Ocon.

Haas are seventh in the constructors' championship and seven points ahead of Audi. Britain's Ollie Bearman has scored 23 of their 30 points from 18 races so far.

The next race after Mexico is the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, a home round for Camara who leads the F2 championship but has no commitments until the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at the end of November and early December.

Haas also have Australian Jack Doohan, a former Alpine race driver, as a reserve.