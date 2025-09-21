Logo
Logo

Sport

Ocon disqualified from Azerbaijan GP qualifying
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ocon disqualified from Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Ocon disqualified from Azerbaijan GP qualifying
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - September 20, 2025 Haas' Esteban Ocon during practice REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Ocon disqualified from Azerbaijan GP qualifying
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - September 20, 2025 Haas' Esteban Ocon during qualifying REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
21 Sep 2025 01:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BAKU :Haas's Esteban Ocon was disqualified from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after his car's rear wing failed a technical inspection.

The Frenchman had qualified 18th for Sunday's race in Baku and is now set to start last.

The governing FIA's technical delegate reported in a note that a deflection test of Ocon's rear wing had exceeded the permitted limit.

Stewards said Haas had explained the discrepancy as due to a problem with the assembly of the specific part.

Haas are ninth in the 10-team standings and 11 points behind closest rivals Sauber.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement