Ocon disqualified from Azerbaijan GP qualifying

BAKU :Haas's Esteban Ocon was disqualified from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after his car's rear wing failed a technical inspection.

The Frenchman had qualified 18th for Sunday's race in Baku and is now set to start last.

The governing FIA's technical delegate reported in a note that a deflection test of Ocon's rear wing had exceeded the permitted limit.

Stewards said Haas had explained the discrepancy as due to a problem with the assembly of the specific part.

Haas are ninth in the 10-team standings and 11 points behind closest rivals Sauber.