O'Connor to start at flyhalf against All Blacks, Slipper earns 150th cap

MELBOURNE :Australia flyhalf James O'Connor has been rewarded with the number 10 jersey following his globe-trotting journey while prop James Slipper will become the first Wallaby to play 150 tests in the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

O'Connor flew to England last week to join his new club Leicester Tigers only to head back to the Antipodes days later after being named in Joe Schmidt's Australia squad for the final two tests against the All Blacks at Eden Park and Perth.

The 35-year-old replaces Tane Edmed, who has been demoted to the bench after a shaky debut as Wallabies' 10 in the 28-26 defeat by Argentina in Sydney.

Fifteen years after his 2010 debut against England, 36-year-old loosehead prop Slipper becomes the third player to reach the 150-cap milestone following locks Alun Wyn Jones of Wales and New Zealand's Sam Whitelock.

Tate McDermott will also celebrate a milestone with his 50th test cap as starting scrumhalf at Eden Park, while ACT Brumbies' number nine Ryan Lonergan will hope to make his debut off the bench following Nic White's retirement.

With Andrew Kellaway ruled out with a calf strain, Max Jorgensen shifts to fullback in the match-day squad named on Thursday, paving the way for Harry Potter to start on the right wing.

Len Ikitau slots back into the midfield, replacing Hunter Paisami, after recovering from a knee laceration that ruled him out of the Sydney test.

Tom Hooper has replaced the injured Rob Valetini at blindside flanker, moving back from the second row to allow lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to start with Nick Frost, who replaces Jeremy Williams.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa has recovered from a shoulder injury and will ease back in from the bench for his first Rugby Championship appearance.

Joe Schmidt's Australia lead the Rugby Championship by a point from second-placed South Africa and third-placed New Zealand, and can eliminate the All Blacks with a bonus-point victory.

But the Wallabies will have to defy history and break the hosts' 51-game unbeaten run at Eden Park since their last defeat to France in 1994.

Team: 15-Max Jorgensen, 14-Harry Potter, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Corey Toole, 10-James O’Connor, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Billy Pollard, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Jeremy Williams, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Ryan Lonergan, 22-Tane Edmed, 23-Filipo Daugunu.