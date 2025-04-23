Olazabal named Europe's vice-captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal has been named as Europe's vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, the team said on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old will join forces with captain Luke Donald to defend the title at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28.

Olazabal, a two-times Masters champion, has represented Europe in the Ryder Cup on seven occasions from 1987 to 2006 and was the last captain to lead the team to victory on American soil.

"It is wonderful news. When Luke approached me and asked me about the possibility of being a vice captain again, I have to be honest, I thought about it for a while because, you know, being in New York, it's not going to be easy," Olazabal said.

"The Ryder Cup is very close to my heart. I have wonderful memories about this event so I said yes."

Olazabal, who has participated in 31 matches across his seven Ryder Cup appearances, will be undertaking his fifth stint as Europe's vice-captain.