Olmo strikes to keep Barca's title charge on track

BARCELONA :Barcelona's Dani Olmo scored inside the first minute of the second half to earn a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Mallorca on Tuesday, extending their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table to seven points with five games to go.

Barca dominated proceedings despite coach Hansi Flick deciding to rest several key starters ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against rivals Real, but Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman put on a show between the posts to keep them at bay.

Barca finally managed to break the deadlock shortly after the interval thanks to a fine piece of individual skill from Olmo, who took the ball in a tight space inside the box and quickly fired a left-foot shot into the bottom corner before Mallorca's defenders could challenge him.

The win lifted Barca to 76 points at the top of the LaLiga standings with Real, who visit Getafe on Wednesday, seven points adrift with a game in hand.

Mallorca are seventh, in a Europa League qualification spot, on 44 points.

"Their goalkeeper had a great game," Barcelona midfielder Gavi told Movistar Plus.

"We had the chance to take advantage and took it. It's football. We insisted, worked hard, kept going and the goal finally came.

"We played a great game overall and I'm very happy for the players who stepped up."

Missing LaLiga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski, who will be sidelined for the Spanish Cup final and the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan next week with a leg muscle injury, Flick also started with Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Pau Cubarsi and Frenkie De Jong on the bench.

Barca didn't miss a beat, however, pushing Mallorca back from the start.

Teenager Lamine Yamal was a constant menace but was denied several times by an inspired Roman who made three stunning saves to prevent the 17-year-old Spain winger giving the home side the lead.

Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia also had efforts from close-range denied while Gavi's deflected strike from the edge of the box came off the post in the 28th minute, with Ronald Araujo missing a sitter from close range one minute later, firing wide from a corner.

Mallorca created a few chances on the counter with Mateu Morey having a goal ruled out for an offside in the buildup right before the break.

After Olmo finally gave Barca a deserved lead in the 46th minute, Mallorca's captain Antonio Raillo almost headed home the equaliser from a free kick in the 55th minute, but his effort went just wide.

After Saturday's Clasico in Seville, treble chasing Barca will face last-placed Valladolid before hosting Real in a LaLiga clash that could decide the title on May 11.