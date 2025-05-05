Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Olympic champion Hall Jr. receives replicas of 10 medals lost in LA fires
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Olympic champion Hall Jr. receives replicas of 10 medals lost in LA fires

Olympic champion Hall Jr. receives replicas of 10 medals lost in LA fires
American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. wearing the replica Olympic medals that IOC President Thomas Bach presented to him after he lost the originals during the wildfires in Los Angeles that destroyed his home earlier this year during a ceremony at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Olympic champion Hall Jr. receives replicas of 10 medals lost in LA fires
The replica Olympic medals from Atlanta 1996 IOC President Thomas Bach will present to American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. after he lost the originals in the Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed his home earlier this year during a ceremony at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Olympic champion Hall Jr. receives replicas of 10 medals lost in LA fires
IOC President Thomas Bach presents American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. replicas of his ten Olympic medals that he lost during the wildfires in Los Angeles that destroyed his home earlier this year during a ceremony at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Olympic champion Hall Jr. receives replicas of 10 medals lost in LA fires
The replica Olympic medals IOC President Thomas Bach will present to American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. after he lost the originals in the Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed his home earlier this year during a ceremony at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Olympic champion Hall Jr. receives replicas of 10 medals lost in LA fires
American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. holds an original medal that melted during the wildfires in Los Angeles that destroyed his home earlier this year while wearing the replica Olympic medals that IOC President Thomas Bach presented to him during a ceremony at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
05 May 2025 05:21PM (Updated: 05 May 2025 05:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAUSANNE, Switzerland :Multiple Olympic swimming champion Gary Hall Jr. received replicas of his 10 Olympic medals on Monday after the originals were destroyed during the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

The medals were presented to him by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during a ceremony at the Games ruling body's headquarters in Lausanne.

"Thank you for the medals," Hall Jr. said in a brief speech. "Never before have 10 Olympic medals been replaced. Probably because no one has lost 10 medals before. I will do a better job at taking care of these.

"The realisation through this process that outweighs any sense of loss is this word of solidarity and what it means which cannot be taken away."

Hall represented the United States at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics, winning five gold, three silver and two bronze medals in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens.

The 50-year-old was forced to leave the medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home during the fires which tore through the Los Angeles area.

"When we were reading your tragic story of losing your house and all your possessions and all your worldly properties, this was going straight to our heart," Bach said.

The wildfires killed at least 29 people and destroyed large sections of the Altadena and Pacific Palisades neighbourhoods in Los Angeles, displacing tens of thousands of people.

It is estimated to be the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history.

Los Angeles will host the next summer Olympics in 2028.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement