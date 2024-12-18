Olympic champion Hodgkinson crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Britain's Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Tuesday, edging teenage darts sensation Luke Littler into second place.

Hodgkinson won gold in the 800 metres at the Olympic Games in Paris, having taken silver in the previous edition. She also won gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome in June, retaining her title.

The 22-year-old is the fourth consecutive female winner of the award, following in the footsteps of Emma Raducanu, Beth Mead and last year's winner, England keeper Mary Earps.

"I am in a bit of shock," Hodgkinson told the BBC.

"I am more excited for my coach as I wouldn't be here without his guidance.

"This year has been incredible and I achieved everything I set out to do on the outdoor track. I hope you loved watching Paris."

England cricketer Joe Root came in third, with the winner decided by a public vote. The shortlist was decided by a panel of experts and also included England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.