Olympic champion Thomas eyes return after Achilles injury ahead of busy 2026

NEW YORK :Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas hopes to be back training within weeks after missing the world championships last month with an Achilles injury, the American said on Wednesday, as she eyes a busy 2026 on and off the track.

The Olympic champion in her signature 200 metres helped the United States to golds in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the Paris Games but was forced to miss the Tokyo showcase due to an injury she had been managing since May.

"It's part of the highs and lows of sports," said Thomas, speaking from the Women's Sports Foundation's annual gala.

"I'll be training for the beginning of next season... I'll start my training probably December."

Thomas, who was on hand to help celebrate Billie Jean King's signature foundation in New York, has also taken up a major role in the business side of her sport, steering start-up Athlos as a co-owner-advisor.

The women's-only meet moves from a standalone annual event to a multi-meet league format in 2026 amid a surge of popularity for women's sport, after enjoying a successful sophomore outing in New York earlier this month.

"We are leading a change in track and field and it's starting with women and I think that's really special," said Thomas.

"We're at a turning point right now, where there are a lot of interests and eyeballs on women's sports. And I really, really would love for track and field to take advantage of that and be a part of this moment."