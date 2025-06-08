Logo
Sport

Olympic champions Errani, Paolini win French Open women's doubles title
Sport

Olympic champions Errani, Paolini win French Open women's doubles title

Olympic champions Errani, Paolini win French Open women's doubles title
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani lift a trophy as they celebrate winning their women's doubles final match against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Olympic champions Errani, Paolini win French Open women's doubles title
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in action during their women's doubles final match against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Olympic champions Errani, Paolini win French Open women's doubles title
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2025 Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina in action during their women's doubles final match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Olympic champions Errani, Paolini win French Open women's doubles title
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action with Sara Errani during their women's doubles final match against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Olympic champions Errani, Paolini win French Open women's doubles title
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani shakes hands with Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina after winning their women's doubles final match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
08 Jun 2025 07:51PM
PARIS :Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beat Kazakh Anna Danilina and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 6-4 2-6 6-1 to win the women's doubles title at the French Open on Sunday.

It was the first Grand Slam trophy for the second-seeded Italians, who also won the Paris 2024 Olympics doubles title on the same court last year.

It was also 38-year-old veteran Errani's second title this week after also clinching the French Open mixed doubles title with compatriot Andrea Vavassori.

The pairs traded breaks midway through the first set before the Olympic gold medallists, who had reached the final at the French Open last year, bagged it with another break at 5-4.

Danilina, a 2022 Australian Open doubles finalist, and Krunic bounced back, easily earning the second set but they were broken twice at the start of the third as the Italians raced to a 5-0 lead.

The Italians, sixth in the doubles rankings, wrapped up their first Grand Slam title as a pair when Krunic sank a forehand into the net.

Paolini, who reached both the women's singles and doubles final at the French Open last year, had lost in the fourth round of this year's singles edition.

Source: Reuters
