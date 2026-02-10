Olympics–Figure skating-Italy’s Guignard and Fabbri chase another Olympic bronze

MILAN, Feb 9 : Italian dance duo Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are eager for more glory - this time in the ice dance competition - after they helped the hosts claim bronze in the team event on Sunday.

Guignard and Fabbri performed a composed rhythm dance to a Backstreet Boys medley to rank fifth on Monday with an 84.28 score, less than two points away from Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier who occupy third spot ahead of the free dance.

The ice dance competition consists of points from the rhythm dance and free dance, which will take place on Wednesday.

"I think that ... is not like a super huge gap, so I mean, I think it's possible, why not?," said Fabbri, when asked about the feasibility of another bronze.

Milano Cortina is the duo's fourth Olympics after they captured silver at last month's European Championships.

The hosts' bronze medal in the team event adds to those won by Italy's Barbara Fusar Poli and Maurizio Margaglio in ice dance at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and Carolina Kostner in the women’s singles at Sochi 2014.

Fusar Poli, who now trains Guignard and Fabbri was clear about their approach to the ice dance competition.

"They’re both absolutely fired up and ready to attack. We’re just a bit off the podium - which is where we belong - but it’s always better to push forward than to sit back and defend", she told Reuters.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France won the rhythm dance on Monday ahead of triple world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States.

The Ice Skating Arena, which normally hosts the local basketball team Olimpia Milano, had some empty seats on Monday. But support for the home duo Guignard and Fabbri was unabated.

The crowd roared loudly and rose to their feet for Guignard and Fabbri, who took to the ice as the second-last pair. Fans clapped along in rhythm during their performance.

Viola Malvezzi, 25, said her family had bought tickets for the Olympic rhythm dance competition as a Christmas gift for her young cousin, an avid ice‑skating fan who waved white, red and green balloons when the home duo entered the rink.

"We are confident about our skaters' potential. Maybe they are not the clear favourites, but we believe they can do it again,” said Malvezzi, who had painted her cheeks in the colours of the Italian flag.