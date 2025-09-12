Onana leaves Manchester United for Trabzonspor loan

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana completed a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor on Thursday, the Premier League club said.

Onana's move had been on the cards since the club acquired Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on last week's transfer deadline day.

Lammens' 18.2 million pounds ($24.58 million) signing left United with four goalkeepers, and while the club said they were fine carrying that many, the struggling Onana's future had already been in doubt.

Turkey international Altay Bayindir started all three of United's Premier League games this season, while the 29-year-old Onana has only played once, in United's shocking second-round League Cup loss to fourth-tier Grimsby Town in a penalty shootout. Onana was at fault for Grimsby's two goals.

Onana was signed from Inter Milan for 47.2m pounds in 2023, and his inconsistency has made him a target for scathing criticism ever since.

He was United's number one last season, but a hamstring injury kept him out of the club's pre-season games.

Turkey's transfer window does not close until Friday, and there is anticipation Onana, who is on international duty with Cameroon, could make his debut against Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Tom Heaton is United's fourth goalkeeper.

($1 = 0.7404 pounds)