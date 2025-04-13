Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Onana out of Man Utd squad for Newcastle clash, media say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Onana out of Man Utd squad for Newcastle clash, media say

Onana out of Man Utd squad for Newcastle clash, media say
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester United - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - April 10, 2025 Olympique Lyonnais' Thiago Almada scores their first goal from a free kick past Manchester United's Andre Onana Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo
Onana out of Man Utd squad for Newcastle clash, media say
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester United - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - April 10, 2025 Manchester United's Andre Onana reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Onana out of Man Utd squad for Newcastle clash, media say
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester United - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - April 10, 2025 Manchester United's Andre Onana celebrates their second goal scored by Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
13 Apr 2025 05:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped for Sunday’s Premier League match at Newcastle United after his mistakes led to both Olympique Lyon goals in a 2-2 draw in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday, British media said.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international was omitted from Ruben Amorim's squad to "rest and disconnect", the BBC reported. Altay Bayindir, who last played in the Europa League group stage in January, is set to replace Onana for a first Premier League appearance.

Onana was called "one of the worst goalkeepers" in United's history by former United and current Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic. But manager Ruben Amorim defended him after the Lyon game, saying he had made more mistakes this season than Onana.

He is expected to be back in contention to face Lyon in the return leg of the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Thursday, the BBC reported.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement