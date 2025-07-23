One minute from the dream: Italy coach proud of Euro 2025 performance

GENEVA :Italy coach Andrea Soncin found solace in heartbreak after his side came within one minute of reaching the Euro 2025 final, saying it was an encouraging sign that they came so close before losing 2-1 to England in extra time on Tuesday.

"This is something which hurts, but we have to be proud of what has been done," he told reporters.

"The fact that we didn't get to the final and we were one minute away is encouragement," he added.

Italian midfielder Sofia Cantore told Reuters that Le Azzurre's performance showed the strength and growth of the squad.

"I think we made something incredible. Now I'm sad, but we bring with ourselves the thought that we can be strong," Cantore said.

The last time Italy reached a Women's European Championship final was 1997.

They looked destined to repeat the feat when Juventus midfielder Barbara Bonansea fired home in the 33rd minute at the Stade de Geneve. Italian fans erupted in celebration, with one proudly holding a sign declaring "It is coming home to Rome".

But England's 19-year-old substitute Michelle Agyemang had other ideas, equalising in the 96th minute to send the match to extra time and ultimately crush Italian dreams.

"There is a lot of regret, we were a minute and a half away from the dream... unfortunately in the final we were tired," Elena Linari told Italian broadcaster RAI.

"I am proud of the girls, it is a bitter evening, but also a sweet one," she added.

The support Italy received from their fans at the tournament is something Cantore hopes will continue into the future.

"The fans now have to stay closer to us, because maybe they are now conscious about our strengths," she said.