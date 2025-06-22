One spectator dead, several injured after fall from upper stand in Algeria

One spectator died and several others were injured after falling from an upper stand of the stadium following MC Alger winning the Algerian top-flight league for the second season in a row, media reports said on Saturday.

MC Alger said one of their supporters had died in the incident at the 5 July Stadium in capital Algiers, with Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune offering his condolences and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow and with hearts that we received the news of our supporter Younes Amguzzi, who passed away after falling from the upper stands," MC Alger said in an Instagram post.

Local media reports said the spectators fell after a fence in the upper stand broke, with El Heddaf TV's Facebook page posting a video showing part of a railing collapsed into the lower tier.

The injured spectators were rushed to hospital, where MC Alger players, staff and administrators also went to donate blood as the trophy presentation ceremony was postponed, the reports added.