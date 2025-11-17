Only automatic World Cup qualification will do for Germany, says coach Nagelsmann

LEIPZIG, Germany :Germany are not even considering the possibility of going into next year's 2026 World Cup qualification playoff when they host Slovakia in their final qualifier on Monday, with only victory on their minds, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Sunday.

The Germans will qualify automatically for next year's World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, with a win or even a draw as they lead Group A on 12 points, ahead of Slovakia on goal difference. The Slovaks beat them in the opening qualifier in Bratislava 2-0 in September.

A home defeat on Monday, however, could prove disastrous and send Germany into second place and into a March playoff for a spot in next year's tournament, a prospect Nagelsmann and his team are desperate to avoid.

"No it is not an issue (that we could fail). Few teams would raise this as an issue, of what could happen negatively," Nagelsmann told a press conference, two days after beating Luxembourg 2-0.

"We are maybe a bit nervous ahead of tomorrow. There is a lot of appeal in such a game. At the end of the day we have to take things as they are. We would have liked to have won in Slovakia but it is what it is," he added.

"We are confident we will play well and get the three points."

The Germans - four-time world champions - have set their sights on winning the trophy at the World Cup after their disappointing first round exits in the last two editions, their worst record in the history of the tournament.