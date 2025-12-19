Openers lead West Indies fightback after New Zealand declare on 575-8

Dec 19 : ‌New Zealand rode Devon Conway's career-best 227 to amass 575-8 before declaring their first innings on day two of the third and final test in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

West Indies cruised to 110 for no loss in reply, still 465 behind and with a mountain to climb despite the breezy ‌start, but openers John Campbell, on 45, ‌and Brandon King, on 55, have looked comfortable against both pace and spin.

New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the three-test series.

"I think ultimately, it's a pretty good wicket," New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said. "Hopefully it starts to wear and tear a little more and ‍has a bit of turn."

After a punishing day one when they bled 334 runs for the sole wicket of Tom Latham, West Indies suffered a setback when pace spearhead Kemar Roach was ruled out of ​second day's play with ‌a hamstring issue.

Jayden Seales removed nightwatchman Jacob Duffy, and Justin Greaves later nicked off Kane Williamson for 31 to ​spark a brief West Indies fightback.

Conway provided the bedrock of the New Zealand ⁠innings, converting his overnight 178 ‌into his test-best 227, compiled from 367 balls with 31 ​fours before Greaves trapped him lbw.

Ravindra (72) and Ajaz Patel (30) produced unbeaten cameos before New Zealand declared their innings.

New Zealand's hopes ‍of making early inroads into the West Indies batting order did ⁠not materialise, with King and Campbell going after the hosts' attack in ​the final 23 overs ‌of the day's play.