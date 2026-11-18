Nov 18 : Former cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia has been forced to withdraw from next month's heavyweight debut against Deontay Wilder due to a hand injury, the Australian boxer announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Opetaia, who is 31-0 as a professional, vacated the WBA cruiserweight title earlier this month to take on the American former heavyweight champion on the undercard of Tyson Fury's showdown with Anthony Joshua on December 11.

The 31-year-old apologised to Wilder and his team for pulling out of the bout.

"Fighter to fighter I know the feeling and it's frustrating... I've always prided myself of fighting anyone, anyplace," Opetaia posted.

His co-promoter Mick Francis told Sky Sports that Opetaia had suffered the injury during his September bout with Noel Mikaelian, and later aggravated it during training.

"His focus now is on making a full recovery and continuing his quest to become the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world," Francis added.