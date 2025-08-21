Orlando Pride sign Ovalle in women's world-record transfer

Orlando Pride have signed winger Lizbeth Ovalle from Liga MX club Tigres Femenil for a women's world-record transfer fee, the National Women's Soccer League club said on Thursday.

Ovalle joined for $1.5 million, according to a club source, signing a two-year deal with an option to extend until 2028.

The 25-year-old Mexico international's transfer eclipses the $1.3 million Champions League winners Arsenal paid to sign Canadian forward Olivia Smith from Liverpool last month.

Ovalle will feature in the inaugural Liga MX Femenil All-Star Game against three-time Champions League winners Barcelona on Friday before completing her move to Orlando.

"I'm very happy to join Orlando Pride," Ovalle said in a statement. "I'm coming with the clear objective of winning titles and leaving a mark with the Club. I'm ready to give it my all and help Orlando Pride continue to be a leading team."

Ovalle became Tigres Femenil's all-time top scorer with 136 goals and 103 assists in 294 appearances over eight years, helping the club win six Liga MX Femenil titles. She has earned 81 caps for Mexico, scoring 20 goals and playing a key role in their 2023 Pan American Games gold-medal run.

The 2024 NWSL champions Orlando Pride are currently third in the standings after 16 games, 12 points behind leaders KC Current.