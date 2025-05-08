Logo
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 8, 2025 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 64 match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic REUTERS/Yves Herman
Osaka and Jabeur advance in Italian Open as Badosa, Kvitova pull out
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 8, 2025 Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in action during her round of 64 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Yves Herman
Osaka and Jabeur advance in Italian Open as Badosa, Kvitova pull out
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 8, 2025 Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in action during her round of 64 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Yves Herman
08 May 2025 08:00PM (Updated: 08 May 2025 08:51PM)
(This story has been corrected to fix the score in Osaka win in paragraph 2)

Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur advanced to the Italian Open third round in Rome on Thursday after ninth seed Paula Badosa and twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew due to injury.

Japan's Osaka beat Swiss lucky loser Viktorija Golubic 2-6 7-5 6-1 and 27-year-old Badosa cast more doubts over her fitness ahead of the French Open as the Spanish former world number two pulled out of another tournament due to a recurring back injury.

Kvitova was forced to withdraw due to a leg problem, so three-times Grand Slam finalist Jabeur advanced via walkover and will next face sixth seed Italian Jasmine Paolini or qualifier Lulu Sun.

Czech Kvitova, 35, secured her first victory since returning from maternity leave by defeating Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round.

Source: Reuters
