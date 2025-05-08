Osaka inspired by Agassi's comeback as she embraces clay court grind

Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said this year's clay court swing feels different as she enters it with momentum, having picked up wins and confidence in the recent weeks.

Osaka beat Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-1 7-5 last week in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125 tournament, to win her first clay-court title at any level. It was also her first WTA title since becoming a mother in July 2023.

"I wanted to rack up experience on clay. I didn't really have too much of an ego playing that tournament," Osaka told reporters after defeating wild card Sara Errani 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

"I'm okay playing on Court 16 if I have to anyways. The reason I came back wasn't to play on centre courts all the time, it's because I really enjoy the game."

Osaka said her decision to drop down to play in Saint-Malo was inspired by American great Andre Agassi, who rebuilt his career in the late 1990s by competing on the ATP Challenger Tour.

"I remember reading (Agassi's) book. There was a moment where... he was saying he was flipping his own scoreboards. Someone came and yelled, 'Image is everything!' I would say that section of the book crossed my mind more," she said.

The former world number one has often struggled on clay, having never gone past the third round at the French Open, where she is set to feature in the main draw later this month. Osaka plays ninth seed Paula Badosa in the Italian Open on Thursday.

"I feel like clay is very strength-reliant," Osaka said.

"It's something that I prioritised this year and I think it's working. I'm going to keep pushing forward that way. I'll let you know what happens in Roland Garros."