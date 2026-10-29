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Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round
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Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round

Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round
Tennis - WTA 500 - Pan Pacific Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 29, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her round of 16 match against Slovakia's Mia Pohankova REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round
Tennis - WTA 500 - Pan Pacific Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 29, 2026 Slovakia's Mia Pohankova celebrates after winning her round of 16 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round
Tennis - WTA 500 - Pan Pacific Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 29, 2026 Slovakia's Mia Pohankova celebrates after winning her round of 16 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round
Tennis - WTA 500 - Pan Pacific Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 29, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 16 match against Slovakia's Mia Pohankova REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round
Tennis - WTA 500 - Pan Pacific Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 29, 2026 Slovakia's Mia Pohankova in action during her round of 16 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
29 Oct 2026 08:40PM
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(adds dropped number 18 in first bullet point)

TOKYO, Oct 29 : Former world number one Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova in the Pan Pacific Open second round on Thursday.

• Wildcard Pohankova, who turned 18 this month, advanced to the quarter-finals after upsetting the Japanese former champion and seventh seed in front of Osaka's home fans

• "I am really proud of myself," Pohankova said. "It is the first time I have played against such a hard player and I feel really, really good"

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• Osaka, 29, had opened her campaign with a straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini but could not build on that performance as her 2026 season came to an end

• The defeat capped a mixed season for the four-times Grand Slam champion, who has struggled for consistency and last week said she had contemplated retirement and often wondered how long she would continue playing

• Pohankova faces American Alycia Parks in the last eight

Source: Reuters
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