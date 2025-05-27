Osaka's French Open woes continue with another early exit

PARIS :Former world number one Naomi Osaka cannot seem to catch a break at the French Open after her first-round loss to Paula Badosa on Monday, with the Japanese battling blisters, tears and mercurial form and walking out of the press conference before returning.

Osaka, a four-times Grand Slam champion, who in May won her first title in almost two years following a maternity break, has never gone past the third round at Roland Garros.

In 2021 she stunned the tennis world by withdrawing from the tournament in Paris after deciding to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression for almost three years.

Although she pushed 10th seed Badosa to three sets, Osaka also made 54 unforced errors, double the number of her opponent, in her 7-6(1) 1-6 4-6 loss.

"As time goes on, I feel like I should be doing better," Osaka, close to tears, told a press conference. "I hate disappointing people."

The 27-year-old was also suffering from blisters on her fingers throughout the match, calling a medical time-out to have them bandaged.

"Since Rome (earlier in May) I have had blisters on my hands. I think it's from the friction of clay, because I don't have blisters on any other surface," she said.

Osaka, visibly upset, briefly left the room before returning for two final questions.

When asked how the loss would make her stronger, she said: I hope you can tell me that. I think, I'm not sure."