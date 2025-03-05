Osako gives Kobe Asian Champions League advantage over Gwangju

Japanese champions Vissel Kobe moved a step closer to the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-finals as Yuya Osako inspired his side to a 2-0 win over South Korea's Gwangju FC on Wednesday.

Kota Takai's second-half own goal, meanwhile, gave Shanghai Shenhua a 1-0 home win over Japan's Kawasaki Frontale ahead of next week's second leg.

Osako gave Kobe, the back-to-back J-League winners, the lead in the 20th minute when the former Japan international football reacted quickest to head in from close range after Haruya Ide's attempt had come back off the crossbar.

Nine minutes later Osako turned provider, the 34-year-old finding space down the right to deliver a centre that allowed Ide to steer a glanced header across goalkeeper Kim Kyeong-min and in off the far post.

Chinese Super League side Shenhua earned a slender advantage over Kawasaki when Takai redirected Wilson Manafa's shot past Louis Yamaguchi with 14 minutes remaining.

The second legs will be played next Wednesday and the draw for the last eight will be held in Kuala Lumpur on March 17.

The remaining matches in the knockout rounds will be played on a centralised basis in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, with the quarter-finals on April 25 and 26.

The final will be played on May 3.