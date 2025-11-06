Logo
Logo

Sport

Osimhen hat-trick for Galatasaray ensures easy win at bottom-placed Ajax
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Osimhen hat-trick for Galatasaray ensures easy win at bottom-placed Ajax

Osimhen hat-trick for Galatasaray ensures easy win at bottom-placed Ajax
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Galatasaray - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 5, 2025 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen scores their third goal from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Osimhen hat-trick for Galatasaray ensures easy win at bottom-placed Ajax
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Galatasaray - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 5, 2025 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
06 Nov 2025 06:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM :Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen scored a second-half hat-trick to ensure a comfortable 3-0 away win over hapless Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Two of the three goals came from the penalty spot as the Nigerian international took his competition total this season to six with the Turkish club moving up from 16th to ninth place in the standings with nine points from four games.

Ajax, who have been European champions four times, remain rooted at the bottom of the 36-team table without a point.

Osimhen stooped to head home Leroy Sane’s cross in the 59th minute to open the scoring and then tucked away a 66th-minute penalty after a clumsy handball by defender Youri Baas.

Ajax gave away a second spot kick when Gerald Alders, on his European debut, inadvertently handled the ball in the box while trying to block a shot, with Osimhen stroking home the resultant penalty in the 78th minute.

Ajax came closest to a goal after an error from Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir allowed Mika Godts a shot at an empty net but he missed out on the opportunity.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement