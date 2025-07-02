Logo
Sport

Out-of-sorts Gauff crashes out of Wimbledon in first round
Out-of-sorts Gauff crashes out of Wimbledon in first round
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2025 Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska celebrates winning her first round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
02 Jul 2025 04:18AM
LONDON :French Open champion Coco Gauff tumbled out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, the American's serve deserting her as she was overpowered 7-6(3) 6-1 by fired-up Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

The second seed looked out of sorts on Court One's slick surface, slipping several times early in the match, and Yastremska took full advantage with a series of winners from the baseline before wrapping up the set with a volley.Gauff served a total of nine double faults, shaking her head in disbelief as she lost her serve three times in the second set.

Yastremska, from Odessa, screamed in delight as Gauff hit the net with a backhand error to send the world number 42 into the second round.

Source: Reuters
