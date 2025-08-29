Overlooked pioneer Gibson finally under the spotlight with US Open tribute

NEW YORK :The U.S. Open turns its mega-watt spotlight on an often-overlooked pioneer for Black women in sport at this year's tournament, as the late Althea Gibson is honoured in American tennis' biggest stage.

Black women have formed the backbone of American tennis over the last three decades, from the global icons Serena and Venus Williams to the likes of Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens - the last two Americans to triumph at Flushing Meadows.

After being under-recognised for decades, the U.S. Open theme this year - "75 Years of Breaking Barriers” - honours Gibson's landmark 1950 achievement when the daughter of sharecroppers stepped onto a court at the then U.S. National Championships where only white players had previously been allowed.

"All she was really looking for was someone to just say 'Thank you. We understand what you went through'," Michelle Curry, administrator for Althea Gibson Estate, told Reuters.

She became the first Black player to win a major when she triumphed at Roland Garros in 1956. She enjoyed further success at Wimbledon and on home turf at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, capturing a pair of titles at both of the Grand Slams in 1957 and 1958.

Gibson's influence was felt across the tournament, in a sport that at times still struggles with an overwhelmingly white reputation 75 years after her barrier-breaking performance.

FINALLY BEING SEEN

Venus Williams, the first Black woman to top the WTA rankings, wore a pleated white skirt reminiscent of the one worn by Gibson in her first-round return to Arthur Ashe Stadium this week at the age of 45.

"The most important part is that we are celebrating it and recognising it," said the seven-times major winner.

"Althea accomplished so much, and a lot of it has not been given the credit it deserves and the attention and the praise."

While her significance has never been in doubt, Gibson's profile has rarely risen to the level of pioneers such as Billie Jean King and Ashe, with the USTA's sprawling Flushing Meadows campus and its marquee stadium carrying the names of the duo.

The five-times major winner died in 2003, spending her later years as a recluse, Curry said, both disillusioned and reluctant to embrace the spotlight as she struggled with poor health.

"Yes, she got accolades. Yes, people told her they loved her. Yes, they did. But it faded. And once it's faded, it never feels real anymore," said Curry.

Gibson's memory was alive at the U.S. Open this week, as her silhouette appeared on signs, merchandise and posters throughout the grounds, and as fans took pictures with the statue of Gibson that the USTA installed in 2019.

The tributes show "that finally she's being seen," said Curry.

"It's just like this emotional wave of joy and then at the same time a little bit of sadness because she's not here in her earthly form to see it and feel it that people really do love her," she said.

Jessica Atkinson, a 47-year-old Black woman who flew in from Texas, posed for photos with the Gibson monument alongside her wife and said she was overjoyed when she heard about the tournament's theme.

"When you have those people who have to step out and be first - that means a lot to people like me," said Atkinson. "And to be able to celebrate them is everything because that's not often the type of people we focus on."

Men's sixth seed Ben Shelton described the experience of being greeted by Gibson's family ahead of his first-round win over Ignacio Buse as a great honour considering she and Ashe have had a profound impact on his family and career.

"She was 'the' trailblazer for African Americans in tennis," said Shelton, who is coached by his father, retired pro Bryan Shelton.

"If it wasn't for her... and Arthur Ashe... who knows if my dad is ever playing tennis as a Black kid in Alabama in the '70s and '80s," he said.

"It still wasn't easy, obviously. But I think that they're the ones who made it possible."