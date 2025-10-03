Ozer the hero as Lille beat Roma, Bologna draw with Freiburg

ROME :Lille keeper Berke Ozer saved three consecutive penalties to help his side secure a 1-0 victory at AS Roma in the Europa League thanks to Hakon Arnar Haraldsson’s early strike, while Bologna and SC Freiburg battled to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

In the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides, Lille's Arnar Haraldsson capitalised on an early Roma error to fire the visitors ahead after six minutes.

Roma’s best opening of the first half came in a frantic spell inside the box, where a series of attempts were repelled by Lille’s stubborn defence before Neil El Aynaoui’s strike was cleared off the line by Aissa Mandi, ensuring the French side went into the break in front.

The second half began on more even terms, with Lille regaining some possession, but much of the period turned into a midfield battle as both sides searched for openings to build their attacks.

Roma were handed a golden chance to equalise in the last minutes after a handball from Mandi, but Artem Dovbyk's penalty was saved by Ozer.

Drama followed as the Lille keeper was judged to have moved off his line, only for Dovbyk's second attempt to be stopped as well, but with Ozer again stepping forward too early.

A third effort was then entrusted to Matias Soule, yet incredibly, Ozer denied him as well and this time the save stood, sealing Lille's win.

ADAMU CANCELS ORSOLINI

Bologna and Freiburg played out a 1-1 draw, with the Germans controlling much of the opening phase in the match in Italy.

However, the Italians went ahead when Riccardo Orsolini pounced on a rebound after Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu failed to hold a shot, firing home just before the half-hour mark.

Freiburg fought back after the break as Junior Adamu scored the equaliser from the penalty spot after 57 minutes. Despite the visitors' efforts to find a winner, the sides ended up sharing the spoils.

Fenerbahce claimed a 2-1 home win over Nice, built on two early goals from Kerem Akturkoglu. The winger struck in the third minute before doubling the lead midway through the first half. Kevin Carlos pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

Last season’s Conference League finalists Real Betis earned a 2-0 victory at Bulgarian side Ludogorets. Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring in the first half with a superb curling strike from the edge of the box into the far corner, before an own goal by Son in the second half sealed the result.

Braga claimed their first-ever away win against Scottish opposition in UEFA competition, defeating Celtic 2-0 in Glasgow thanks to goals from Ricardo Horta and Gabri Martinez.