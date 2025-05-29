Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pachuca part ways with manager Almada before Club World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Pachuca part ways with manager Almada before Club World Cup

Pachuca part ways with manager Almada before Club World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Intercontinental Cup - Derby of the Americas - Botafogo v Pachuca - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 11, 2024 Pachuca coach Guillermo Almada reacts. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

29 May 2025 03:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CF Pachuca have parted ways with manager Guillermo Almada weeks before they kick off their Club World Cup campaign, the Mexican club said on Wednesday.

Uruguayan Almada, who joined three-and-a-half years ago, led Pachuca to the CONCACAF Champions Cup title last year, sealing their place in the Club World Cup.

Pachuca also reached the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December, where they lost to Real Madrid.

The manager bid an emotional farewell to players, staff and directors on Wednesday, Pachuca said in a statement, without giving a reason for his departure.

In March, FIFA said Liga MX sides Pachuca and Club Leon had failed to meet criteria on multi-club ownership and removed Leon from the Club World Cup. The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Leon's appeal against the removal earlier this month.

Pachuca's spot in the 32-team Club World Cup, set to kick off in the U.S. on June 14, was unaffected.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement