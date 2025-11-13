Pakistan to shift T20 tri-series wholly to Rawalpindi after bombing

The tri-nation Twenty20 international series featuring hosts Pakistan as well as Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played entirely in Rawalpindi from November 18, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday, after this week's suicide bombing in the capital Islamabad.

The series, seen as key preparation for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, had originally scheduled five matches in Lahore. It will follow Pakistan's remaining two one-day international matches against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Friday and Sunday.

"The decision to revise the schedule was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket, following mutual discussions to accommodate operational and match requirements," the PCB said in a statement.

Several Sri Lanka cricketers requested to return home from their Pakistan tour on Wednesday for safety reasons after the bombing in Islamabad on Tuesday that killed 12 people.

Their country's cricket board issued a stern directive to the team to stay put or face the consequences.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement later on Thursday that the 16-member squad, team management and support staff had decided to continue with the tour.

"This decision follows assurances provided by SLC, in close consultation with the PCB and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party," SLC said.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad are twin cities hardly 20 km (12 miles) apart.

Pakistan had struggled to convince sports teams to visit the country after gunmen attacked a bus carrying touring Sri Lanka cricket players in Lahore in 2009.

At least six players were injured then, and visits by international teams came to a halt as Pakistan played their "home" matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Security has since improved in major urban centres and test cricket returned when Sri Lanka toured the country in 2019.

Afghanistan withdrew from the tri-series last month following the death of three local cricketers that the Afghanistan Cricket Board said were due to military strikes in Paktika province. They were replaced by Zimbabwe.

The tournament will culminate with the final on November 29.