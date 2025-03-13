Pakistan Super League hopes to expand to eight teams after 2025

The Pakistan Super League is hoping to expand from six to eight teams after the 2025 season, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said on Thursday.

First staged in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns, the PSL is now hosted in Pakistan, where it aims to strengthen its commercial appeal and competitiveness.

The planned expansion comes at a key commercial juncture for the PSL, with media and sponsorship rights going up for sale.

PSL 2026 will also embrace new cities with Peshawar set to host its first exhibition game, a step toward full PSL matches. The trophy will also embark on its first nationwide tour, bringing the event to non-host cities.

"By the end of this year, we might get two more teams," Naseer told local media on Thursday.

"We started at a time when no cricket was happening in Pakistan. The challenge was to bring it back.

"Now that we’ve successfully brought cricket back to traditional centres, the next step is expanding beyond these four cities (Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan)."

The PSL’s January-February window now faces competition from South Africa's SA20 and the UAE's International League T20, with its value hinging on post-season data as rights go up for sale.

"This year will be an interesting test, and with more teams, we anticipate a bigger window," Naseer added.

"Some of our rights are up for valuation after this PSL. A lot will depend on the data we gather."

The 2025 edition is set to start on April 11.

Holders Islamabad United are the PSL's most successful team with three titles.