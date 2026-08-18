Logo
Logo

Sport

Pakistan's Babar to miss first England test, Salman named stand-in captain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Pakistan's Babar to miss first England test, Salman named stand-in captain

Pakistan's Babar to miss first England test, Salman named stand-in captain

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Group A - India v Pakistan - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka - February 15, 2026 Pakistan's Babar Azam in action REUTERS/Lahiru Harshana

18 Aug 2026 09:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England, Aug 18 : Pakistan captain Babar Azam will miss this week's first test in against England after injuring his right hand during a warm-up match and Salman Ali Agha will deputise, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Tuesday.

Babar, who was re-appointed as Pakistan's test captain in July, suffered an injury to the same hand during the second test against West Indies this month.

"He is feeling pain, and the medical team is assessing him. Hopefully, he will be available for the second test," Sarfaraz told reporters.

The absence of Babar, who has scored nine centuries in 64 tests, is a blow for the tourists.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Salman, who has captained Pakistan in white-ball cricket, will lead the team in a test match for the first time.

The first of three tests starts in Leeds on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement