Palace boss Glasner hails Eze's influence in FA Cup quarter-final win

Eberechi Eze's quality was key to Crystal Palace's clinical 3-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday, manager Oliver Glasner said after the winger scored and assisted to lead his side into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2022.

Eze, who scored his first England goal against Latvia on Monday, whipped in a brilliant opener against the run of play in the 34th minute to stun the home crowd at Craven Cottage before setting up Ismaila Sarr for Palace's second.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 31 matches across all competitions for Palace this season.

"I told him that this goal helped us a lot today because we got more and more belief. It was so fundamental (and a result of) his individual quality," Glasner told reporters.

"I think Ebere has had a strange season, he hasn't had many goals in the Premier League and he has been unlucky, but he keeps going, he's also struggled with strange injuries.

"The goal against Latvia and his first for England means a lot for him. He always has the confidence, we know he's an amazing finisher to cut inside on his right foot with an amazing finish.

"We need this quality, he helped us today massively."

Glasner said it was just the start of Palace's crunch period as they eye a top-half Premier League finish.

While the London side visit struggling Southampton on Wednesday, they face a tough set of fixtures until the end of the Premier League season, including matches against Manchester City, Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League table with 10 games to go.

"We are in a good moment and the players are in a good shape. We need to perform at our best to win as many games as possible. In the league, we have the opportunity to enter the top half. It's good to have all the players together now," Glasner added.