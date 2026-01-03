Palace sign winger Johnson from Spurs in club-record deal

Jan 2 : Crystal ‌Palace have signed Welsh winger Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-and-a-half year deal for a club-record transfer fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Palace signed Johnson for 35 million pounds ($47.16 million).

Palace, who are 10th in the Premier League, said Johnson would be eligible to make his debut away at Newcastle United on Sunday.

"I'm really delighted ‌that Brennan has joined the club. He arrives very early ‌in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly," Palace boss Oliver Glasner said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad."

SPURS' TOP SCORER LAST SEASON

Johnson was Spurs' top scorer last season ‍with 18 goals in all competitions, including the winner in the Europa League final against Manchester United which ended the club's 17-year trophy drought and helped them secure Champions League football.

However, the 24-year-old made only six Premier League starts this season and has largely been used as ​a substitute under new manager Thomas ‌Frank, scoring four goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Spurs, who are 12th in the standings, are cutting their losses having signed Johnson for 47.5 million ​pounds from Nottingham Forest in 2023.

Johnson was also named the Championship Young Player of the Season in ⁠Forest's 2021-22 promotion-winning campaign while he ‌also has 42 caps for Wales, scoring seven goals.

Spurs have now lost their top scorer ​from each of the last three seasons after Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in 2023 and Son Heung-min left the club at the end of ‍the 2024-25 campaign.

"We feel we are the perfect place for Brennan to continue his already impressive ⁠journey," Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

"His arrival bolsters our attacking options in what is proving our busiest ​season to date, competing on ‌numerous fronts including, for the first time, in Europe."

($1 = 0.7422 pounds)