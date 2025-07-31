Palace's appeal to compete in Europa League to be heard by CAS next month

A closed-door hearing in the case of Crystal Palace vs UEFA, Nottingham Forest and Olympique Lyonnais will be held on August 8, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed on Wednesday.

Palace were demoted to the third-tier Conference League by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body in a multi-club ownership case, while Olympique Lyonnais will be allowed to play in the Europa League.

The Eagle Football Group are majority owners of Lyon while its chairman John Textor also owns a controlling stake in Palace. Textor later resigned from Lyon's board of directors with Michele Kang appointed chairwoman and president.

The London club appealed the decision, with the CAS now confirming it will hear the case next month.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League, will replace Palace in the Europa League if their appeal fails.

Palace had qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup last season, while Lyon reached the competition by finishing sixth in Ligue 1. However, the French club were allowed to keep their place as they finished higher in their respective league.

No ruling is expected on the day, but a decision is anticipated on August 11.