Palmer's cool finish warms the hearts of Chelsea fans

LONDON, Dec 13 : Chelsea fans treated Cole Palmer to a standing ovation as he called the shots in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, suggesting the Blues' stand-out player of the last two seasons is getting back to his best after an injury absence.

Palmer showed the vision Chelsea have lacked in recent games, gesticulating to Wesley Fofana how to pass to Malo Gusto and Gusto's quick layoff allowed Palmer to dart into the Everton box and roll the ball past Jordan Pickford in the 21st minute.

With England coach Thomas Tuchel watching from the stands, it was Palmer's name that was cheered most by the home fans when the teams were announced before kick off, and they rose to their feet to applaud him off when he was substituted after 58 minutes as coach Enzo Maresca continued to ease his return to action.

A groin strain and then a foot injury - sustained by stubbing his toe on a door at home - meant the 23-year-old has been sidelined for much of this season before making his first start since September in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

Saturday's goal was only his second of the season. He scored 15 in the league in the last campaign and 22 in the one before that, his first at Stamford Bridge.

"I said many times that with Cole we are a better team," Maresca told reporters, adding the goal would give not only Palmer but his teammates a boost.

Asked about Palmer's hopes of getting back into the England team at next summer's World Cup, the Italian said the focus had to be on the player's recovery from injury. "He needs to be fit. If he is fit, for sure he has a chance," Maresca said.

Palmer said he was not yet back to full fitness. "I wouldn't say I'm at my best yet," he told BBC television. "I'm still dealing with an injury. Hopefully it gets better and better but there's still a bit to go."

Everton manager David Moyes said the quality of Palmer's finishing was the key difference between the two teams on Saturday after his own players created several chances but failed to convert them.

"I think everyone in the stadium, when they see Cole Palmer going through on goal on his left foot like that, everybody's saying it probably looks like it will be a goal," Moyes said.

Chelsea doubled their lead shortly before the end of the first half when Gusto, who fed Palmer for the opening goal, poked home a cross from winger Pedro Neto.

The win pushed Chelsea up to fourth place in the Premier League table, leapfrogging Crystal Palace who play Manchester City on Sunday.

(Writing by William SchombergEditing by Toby Davis)