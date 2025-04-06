Parachutist trapped on roof before Toulouse v Sale game

A Champions Cup rugby game between Toulouse and Sale was delayed for about half an hour on Sunday when a parachutist in a pre-match display was caught on the roof of the Stadium de Toulouse.

Footage on social media showed the aerial performer gliding into the venue before becoming lodged on the edge of the roof, reducing his blue-and-white parachute to tatters.

The parachutist was seen dangling for several minutes as fans were cleared from the area and workers placed a protective inflatable decoration beneath him, the BBC broadcaster reported.

Firefighters then slowly rose a mechanised ladder to collect the man in a basket. He had apparently been due to deliver the game ball.