'I want to see what my limits are': Retired Paralympian swimmer Theresa Goh is back in a new sport

"I feel like work is very purposeful, and I feel fulfilled in the things that I do most of the time. (But) sometimes (there is also that) wondering, 'is there anything else I want to do more?'" she told CNA.

Goh is a pathway and performance manager at the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

"I think there's just something else (to life) besides work and social life ... Maybe it's that I was part of a sport for so long that it was just another piece of me."

And so, six years after hanging up her googles, Goh is back representing Singapore again - this time in the sport of shooting.

"THE VIBES ARE GOOD"

It was at a local event organised by Singapore's pentathlon body in July last year where Goh discovered her aptitude for shooting.

Modern pentathlon typically involves fencing, shooting, swimming, riding and cross-country riding, but this particular event had both running and laser shooting.

"Everyone was running, so when they ran, they were all faster than me," she recalled. "I was the last to reach (the shooting table), but I was the first or second to leave."

Various other "chance encounters" subsequently further ignited Goh's interest in the sport.

"I found it's so much easier when you take to a sport and you do not too bad at it," she said.

As someone who enjoys picking up new skills, shooting appealed to her.

"I like learning. Learning new things and learning new techniques and knowing that there's better and more to do; more progress to be made. I like the idea of that," she said,

"I like knowing that this is new and I can get better at it, and seeing the progress."