Paris St Germain set revenue record of 837 million euros
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Paris St Germain v Aston Villa - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 9, 2025 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Paris St Germain set revenue record of 837 million euros
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain's Marquinhos lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
28 Oct 2025 09:48PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2025 09:59PM)
PARIS :Paris St Germain posted record revenue in the 2024-2025 season of 837 million euros ($976.11 million), the Champions League winners announced in their financial results on Tuesday.

PSG, third in the Deloitte Football Money League in January, beat their previous revenue high of 806 million euros.

The Ligue 1 club generated 367 million euros of commercial revenues and 175 million euros from matchday income, with the Parc des Princes sold out for 170 consecutive matches.

The 2024-2025 season was one for the history books as PSG won their first Champions League title plus the Ligue 1 crown, French Cup and Trophee des Champions before losing in the Club World Cup final.

"This performance shows the maturity of the project since the arrival of its main shareholder QSI, and confirms the solidity of the club’s economic model, now among the most successful in the world", PSG said in a statement.

Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011.

Revenue from the Club World Cup up to the quarter-finals was included in this season's financial report, while the latter stages will be reflected in next year's results.

Despite record revenue, PSG registered an annual loss although the club did not disclose the deficit. Last season, PSG reported a loss of approximately 60 million euros.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)

Source: Reuters
