Parrott's Ireland heroics born from struggles in English football

-Troy Parrott's tearful celebration after his dramatic 96th-minute winner in a 3-2 win over Hungary that sent Ireland to the playoffs for next year's World Cup was the culmination of years of frustration in English football, the striker said.

An emotional Parrott was seen embracing his family and in tears following the win in Budapest.

The Irishman began his career in Tottenham Hotspur's academy, with brief loan spells at Millwall, Ipswich Town, MK Dons, Preston North End and Excelsior Rotterdam before moving to AZ Alkmaar.

"I know playing in England didn't go so well and believe me, I really beat myself about it at the time," he told the BBC in an interview published on Monday.

"I feel the tough road I have had definitely played a part in last night. Moving to the Netherlands gave me a sense of being wanted, I felt appreciated and sometimes, for a player, that's all they need."

Parrott's hat-trick in the must-win game against Hungary and his brace in a 2-0 shock win over Portugal last week took Ireland to 10 points as they finished in the second position in Group F.

"For all this to happen so perfectly at that time of the game, it must be written. Everything aligned perfectly," the 23-year-old said.

"It's a bit of good karma for us, because, as a team and a country, we have had a lot of bad karma."

Parrot said he was enjoying the reactions of Irish fans, including a tribute from Dublin airport on social media in which they joked about renaming themselves after him.

"Yes, I saw the Dublin Airport thing - I'm loving all the stuff," he said.

"People are saying this is the best night they have ever had in their life so to be able to contribute to that is something I will never forget."

The playoffs will take place in March next year with the World Cup set to be held from June 11 to July 19 in North America.

(Reporting Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)