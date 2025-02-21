Logo
Parry sizzles with 65 for one shot lead at Kenya Open
Parry sizzles with 65 for one shot lead at Kenya Open

FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - British Masters - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, Britain - June 30, 2023 England's John Parry in action during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 11:45PM
England's John Parry carded a bogey-free 65 for a tournament score of 14 under-par and a one shot lead following the second round of the DP World Tour's Kenya Open at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on Friday.

Parry has yet to drop a shot in the tournament following his superb 63 on Thursday and heads the leaderboard at the halfway stage from France's Benjamin Hebert, who carded a 66 in his second round.

South African Jayden Schaper (69) is in third but five shots back on nine under-par as Parry and Hebert, who shared the first round lead, put some daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

"Conservative is the way to play this course," Hebert said. "The greens are getting firmer, on the front (nine) the pins are tricky, especially if you don’t come from the fairway. It was much harder (on Friday) than yesterday."

Parry already has one victory on the DP World Tour this season after claiming the Mauritius Open in December.

Source: Reuters
