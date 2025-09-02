Past success counts for nothing against New Zealand, says Springboks' Kolbe

South Africa are on a four-game winning streak against old foes New Zealand but face the daunting challenge of a Rugby Championship fixture in Auckland on Saturday, which wing Cheslin Kolbe admits is a test of their indifferent form this season.

South Africa have had a mixed start to the defence of their title, with a stunning 38-22 loss to Australia at their own fortress of Ellis Park in Johannesburg, and a gritty 30-22 win over the same opponents in Cape Town.

Despite recent success over the All Blacks, including a 12-11 victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, facing the All Blacks at Eden Park, where the hosts have not lost since 1994 and the Springboks not won a test since 1937, is a challenge on another level.

"The past is the past, for us it is quite simple. Every chance you get to play against New Zealand, with the history behind the fixture, is massive," Kolbe told reporters in Auckland on Tuesday.

"We are playing against the number one team in the world currently and that is how you want to measure yourself as an individual and a team."

It took Luc Sadourny’s "try from the end of the world" to secure a 23-20 victory for France 31 years ago, the last time New Zealand lost at Eden Park.

Kolbe may need to conjure something similar on Saturday, but has proven down the years he is more than capable.

"I am definitely excited, I haven’t played at Eden Park before, but I have heard of a lot of great memories," he said.

South Africa are likely to test New Zealand with the high ball, an area where Kolbe is one of the best in the world, after the All Blacks struggled with Argentina’s kicking game in a 29-23 loss in Buenos Aires last time out.

That result leaves all four teams in the competition on one win from the first two rounds and in contention for the title.

But Kolbe says staying focused on executing their game-plan is at the forefronts of their minds, not the competition table.

"Whoever plays must make sure they take the opportunity and go out there and express themselves," Kolbe said.

"We have learnt a lot up to now (this season) and that is how we see this game, to keep improving and developing and staying focussed on the task at hand."