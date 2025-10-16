Indonesia football federation parts ways with national team coach Kluivert

JAKARTA: Patrick Kluivert's stint as Indonesia coach is over after they "mutually" agreed to part ways Thursday (Oct 16) following a failed bid to reach the World Cup.

Indonesia's hopes of qualifying for the tournament in North America next year ended with defeats to Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the past week.

The 49-year-old Netherlands and Barcelona great, who was only appointed in January, was in charge for just eight matches.

He won three of his games in charge, losing four and drawing one.

Writing on Instagram, Kluivert called it "an unforgettable journey".

He added: "Even though I'm deeply disappointed and sorry for the fact that we didn't make it to the World Cup, I'll always be proud of what we built together."

The Dutchman took over following the controversial sacking of South Korean Shin Tae-yong.

The former striker signed a two-year contract at the start of the year, tasked with taking Indonesia to their first World Cup since declaring independence in 1945.

The Football Association of Indonesia, PSSI, said Kluivert's departure was "through mutual termination".

"This step was taken as part of a comprehensive evaluation of the national football coaching and development programme," it added.