Logo
Logo

Sport

Paul ousts top seed Zverev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Paul ousts top seed Zverev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals

Paul ousts top seed Zverev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Tommy Paul (USA) returns a shot against Alexander Zverev (GER) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Paul ousts top seed Zverev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Tommy Paul (USA) serves against Alexander Zverev (GER) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Paul ousts top seed Zverev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Tommy Paul (USA) reacts after returning a shot against Alexander Zverev (GER) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Paul ousts top seed Zverev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) reacts to rain falling during the match against Tommy Paul (USA) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
20 Aug 2026 07:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects spelling of 'quarter-finals' in headline)

Aug 19 : Tommy Paul saved a match point to defeat top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday after a nearly 90-minute rain delay. 

German world number three Zverev took the first set and trailed 3-4 in the second before the fourth-round match was suspended due to rain. 

Paul emerged from the lengthy delay looking the sharper player, saving a match point before levelling the contest as Zverev struggled to find his rhythm. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The German took a 4-2 lead in the third set but Paul dug his heels in to take control of the match, rallying to win four straight games in a stunning comeback to advance to the quarter-finals in Cincinnati for the first time. 

Zverev's 14 aces were accompanied by nine double faults, with his service game looking shaky at times after he was called for a foot fault in the third set. 

Paul will next play Flavio Cobolli after the Italian earlier defeated Spain's Rafael Jodar 4-6 7-6(3) 6-3. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement