Pedersen sprints to victory in Vuelta stage 15, Vingegaard keeps red

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain :Belgian cyclist Mads Pedersen sprinted to victory in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall lead in the 167.8km ride from Vegadeo.

Points classification leader Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) attacked in the last two km, beating Orluis Aular (Movistar) and Marco Frigo (Israel Premier Tech) in a photo finish at Monforte de Lemos.

Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) did not attempt to chase down the leaders and sat in the peloton, along with Joao Almeida and Tom Pidcock, his closest rivals in the race for the red jersey. The peloton finished 13 minutes and 31 seconds after Pedersen.

Almeida stayed second in the general classification, sitting 48 seconds behind Vingegaard, while Pidcock remained third, trailing the leader by two minutes and 38 seconds.