Penalty miss proves costly for Atalanta in draw with Torino

BERGAMO, Italy :Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Torino on Saturday, a result which puts a major dent in the hosts' Serie A title ambitions after Mateo Retegui missed the chance to win the tie from the penalty spot.

Atalanta are third in the standings on 47 points, three adrift of Inter Milan in second who have played two fewer games and face AC Milan on Sunday. Leaders Napoli, who play AS Roma on Sunday, are a further three points ahead. Torino remain 11th on 27 points.

For more than half an hour, Atalanta had the lion's share of possession and spent most of the time in the opposition's half but with little to show for it apart from a Raoul Bellanova disallowed goal for handball.

Torino displayed little urgency, and were even warned for time wasting in the opening half, before a goal from the hosts spurred them into life.

Atalanta made the breakthrough in the 35th minute from a corner kick, where Berat Djimsiti rose above his marker to power a header past the goalkeeper from the edge of the six-yard box, but could only hold their lead for five minutes.

Torino won a free kick, which Valentino Lazaro floated towards the back post, and Guillermo Maripan got ahead of everyone for a free header from close range to level.

The second half brought little in the way of chances, with Atalanta substitute Juan Cuadrado twice letting fly from distance but never really troubling keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

A penalty kick with 16 minutes remaining did give Atalanta the chance to retake the lead, after a foul by Adrien Tameze on Retegui. However, Retegui's weak effort from the spot was pushed away by Milinkovic-Savic.

Atalanta continued to search for the winner but never really threatened the Torino goal again, and the only good news for the home fans was the sight of Gianluca Scamacca coming off the bench late in the game.

The striker ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a pre-season friendly and this was his first appearance of the season, but there were no late heroics to greet his comeback.