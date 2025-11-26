Perth Stadium make biggest food donation after two-day Ashes test

While England's quick collapse in the first Ashes test deprived cricket fans of hours of live action, for many Western Australians it proved to be a boon, after the Perth Stadium donated hundreds of kilos of surplus food to people in need.

The match ended in two days, the shortest Ashes test by overs bowled to deliver a result since 1888, allowing the stadium to donate food to schools, charities and women's refuges, Western Australia's Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti wrote on Instagram.

"When it became clear the match would wrap up early, the Optus Stadium team moved quickly to minimise waste," Saffioti wrote.

"From stacked pallets of fruit and veg, to sandwiches, dairy and bread - even 450kg of tomatoes now being turned into passata - this is community spirit at its best."