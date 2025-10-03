PGA of America CEO apologises to McIlroy over Ryder Cup fan abuse

PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague said on Thursday he will apologise directly to Rory McIlroy and the rest of Europe’s Ryder Cup team and their families for the abusive behaviour they suffered from some spectators during last week's contest.

The apology follows Europe's 15-13 victory over the United States at Bethpage Black, where their players were subjected to taunts and personal abuse by fans, who also refused to stay quiet while players were taking their shots.

A master of ceremonies stepped down for her role after joining in with a vulgar chant aimed at McIlroy, while the Northern Irishman's wife Erica also had a beer thrown in her direction by fans.

"It's unfortunate that people crossed the line last week," Sprague told the Golf Channel.

"That's one thing our game has always portrayed when you compare us to other sports is that golf is a great game and people enjoy the game because of the values that golf has.

"I haven't spoken to Rory or Erica but I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred."

Sprague added that while McIlroy might have been a target because of his prominence, abuse was directed at other players and their families as well.

"Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that. I feel badly and I plan on apologising to them," he said.

The hostile atmosphere drew condemnation from across the golf world. American great Tom Watson posted on his X account that he was "ashamed" by the behaviour of American fans and apologised to the European side.

Matt Fitzpatrick from Team Europe criticised newly elected PGA of America president Don Rea for remarks defending crowd conduct, calling them "offensive" to European supporters.

The 2027 Ryder Cup will be held at Adare Manor in Ireland.