Logo
Logo

Sport

PGA Tour cancels The Sentry, delaying start to the 2026 season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

PGA Tour cancels The Sentry, delaying start to the 2026 season

PGA Tour cancels The Sentry, delaying start to the 2026 season

Apr 21, 2024; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; The PGA TOUR logo is seen on the pin flag on the ninth green during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

23 Oct 2025 03:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The PGA Tour on Wednesday cancelled its 2026 season-opening tournament after failing to find an alternative venue for the event that was previously forced out of drought-hit Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

After assessing alternative venues in Hawaii and beyond, the PGA Tour determined logistical challenges - including shipping deadlines, tournament infrastructure and vendor support - left it unable to stage The Sentry from January 8-11.

"While it is unfortunate to arrive at this decision, we are appreciative of the collaboration and dedication from Sentry Insurance, a tremendous partner of ours," said PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis.

As a result, the PGA Tour will open its 2026 season with the January 15-18 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour had announced in September that the 2026 edition of The Sentry would not be played at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to drought conditions and water conservation requirements.

At the time, the PGA Tour said more than 90 per cent of Maui County was experiencing significant drought that had affected over 140,000 residents and triggered water conservation mandates that left the golf course in no shape to host The Sentry.

The tournament has long served as a kickoff to the PGA Tour season and features the top 50 players from the previous year's FedExCup standings as well as the winners of PGA Tour events from the preceding calendar year.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement