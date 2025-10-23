PGA Tour cancels The Sentry, delaying start to the 2026 season

The PGA Tour on Wednesday cancelled its 2026 season-opening tournament after failing to find an alternative venue for the event that was previously forced out of drought-hit Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

After assessing alternative venues in Hawaii and beyond, the PGA Tour determined logistical challenges - including shipping deadlines, tournament infrastructure and vendor support - left it unable to stage The Sentry from January 8-11.

"While it is unfortunate to arrive at this decision, we are appreciative of the collaboration and dedication from Sentry Insurance, a tremendous partner of ours," said PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis.

As a result, the PGA Tour will open its 2026 season with the January 15-18 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour had announced in September that the 2026 edition of The Sentry would not be played at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to drought conditions and water conservation requirements.

At the time, the PGA Tour said more than 90 per cent of Maui County was experiencing significant drought that had affected over 140,000 residents and triggered water conservation mandates that left the golf course in no shape to host The Sentry.

The tournament has long served as a kickoff to the PGA Tour season and features the top 50 players from the previous year's FedExCup standings as well as the winners of PGA Tour events from the preceding calendar year.