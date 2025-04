SAKHIR, Bahrain :Oscar Piastri put Formula One champions and leaders McLaren on pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix with Mercedes' George Russell joining the Australian on the front row for Sunday's race.

Piastri's championship-leading teammate Lando Norris will line up only sixth on the starting grid, with closest rival Max Verstappen seventh for Red Bull.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third and Mercedes' Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli fourth with Alpine's Pierre Gasly fifth.