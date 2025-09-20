Piastri says Baku win looks 'ambitious' after qualifying crash

BAKU :Formula One leader Oscar Piastri refused to rule out an 'ambitious' Azerbaijan Grand Prix win after a qualifying crash on Saturday left the McLaren driver ninth on the grid.

The feat would not be without precedent, with Piastri's now-retired fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo winning in Baku with Red Bull in 2017 after he also hit the wall in qualifying and lined up 10th.

Piastri, last year's winner from the front row, was not giving up hope.

"I think the win is ambitious but let's wait and see," the 24-year-old told Sky Sports television.

"I think we can definitely make progress. The car has been quick this weekend and hopefully we can use that to make progress."

Piastri, winner of seven of 16 races so far and 31 points clear of teammate Lando Norris, crashed without putting a time on the board in the final phase of a session with a record six red-flag interruptions.

He still starts ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who crashed before him in the top-10 shootout, with Norris qualifying seventh.

McLaren will clinch the constructors' title for a second year in a row and with an unprecedented seven rounds remaining if they outscore Ferrari by nine points on Sunday without Mercedes and Red Bull taking a big haul.

"I think I just braked a little bit late," said Piastri of his afternoon.

"I’ve not seen any data but that’s normally what happens when you end up locking a brake, it's a bit late. Disappointing obviously, I felt like the car was in a good place, but a disappointing way to end.

"I think just a case of trying a little bit too hard and paying the price."